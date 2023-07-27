Video: Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY

Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's Harmony is coming to Broadway! The production is set to play the Barrymore Theatre (243 W 47th St.) with previews beginning Wednesday, October 18, ahead of an official Opening Night on Monday, November 13.

Harmony will star Sierra Boggess, Chip Zien, Julie Benko, and the six Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman and Steven Telsey.

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Based on the unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom.

Below, check out the title track from the forthcoming Cast Recording from Ghostlight Records.



