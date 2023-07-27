Video: Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY

Harmony will open at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on November 13, 2023.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's Harmony is coming to Broadway! The production is set to play the Barrymore Theatre (243 W 47th St.) with previews beginning Wednesday, October 18, ahead of an official Opening Night on Monday, November 13.

Harmony will star Sierra BoggessChip Zien, Julie Benko, and the six Comedian Harmonists Sean BellDanny KornfeldZal OwenEric PetersBlake Roman and Steven Telsey.

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Based on the unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold out the biggest theaters around the world.  Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom.

Below, check out the title track from the forthcoming Cast Recording from Ghostlight Records. 






1
Sierra Boggess Joins the Broadway Cast of HARMONY Photo
Sierra Boggess Joins the Broadway Cast of HARMONY

Sierra Boggess will reprise her role as ‘Mary’ in the Broadway production of Harmony, the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman. The production is set to play the Barrymore Theatre this October. Learn more about how to purchase tickets to Harmony here!

2
Julie Benko Joins the Cast of Barry Manilows HARMONY on Broadway Photo
Julie Benko Joins the Cast of Barry Manilow's HARMONY on Broadway

Julie Benko is set to join the company of Harmony, the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, playing the role of “Ruth”. 

3
The Comedian Harmonists From HARMONY Will Join Barry Manilow on Stage at Radio City Photo
The Comedian Harmonists From HARMONY Will Join Barry Manilow on Stage at Radio City

The six actors that play the “Comedian Harmonists” in Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's musical Harmony will be Manilow's guests at his five highly anticipated concerts at Radio City Music Hall May 31 – June 4.

4
Chip Zien to Star in Manilow & Sussmans HARMONY on Broadway Photo
Chip Zien to Star in Manilow & Sussman's HARMONY on Broadway

Chip Zien is set to star in the role of “Rabbi” in the new musical Harmony by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman. See performance dates and learn how to purchase tickets!

Emmy Awards Telecast Moved From September Date Due To Ongoing StrikesEmmy Awards Telecast Moved From September Date Due To Ongoing Strikes
Photos: See Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski in Audible's CENTER OF THE YOUNIVERSEPhotos: See Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski in Audible's CENTER OF THE YOUNIVERSE
Michael Shannon & Paul Sparks Led WAITING FOR GODOT & More Set for TFANA 2023-24 SeasonMichael Shannon & Paul Sparks Led WAITING FOR GODOT & More Set for TFANA 2023-24 Season
Isabelle McCalla to Join the Cast of SHUCKED as 'Maizy' in SeptemberIsabelle McCalla to Join the Cast of SHUCKED as 'Maizy' in September

Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway Video Video: Get a First Look at SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall Video
Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY Video
Listen to a Track from Broadway-Bound HARMONY
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL Video
Caissie Levy Performs 'I Miss the Mountains' From NEXT TO NORMAL
Recommended For You