Video: Listen to '8 Dates' From New West End Musical WHY AM I SO SINGLE?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The first demo, '8 Dates', has been released from the new West End musical, Why Am I So Single? by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the team behind the musical SIX.

The song is performed by Jo Foster, who plays Oliver, and the original cast of WHY AM I SO SINGLE?

'8 Dates' is now available on all streaming platforms and also can be heard in the video:

This relatable, electric track is infused with musical theatre and pop samples. 8 Dates follows the ups and mostly downs of lead character Oliver trying to score a date, and the universal experience of being ghosted and cancelled on.

8 Dates is co-produced by the chart-topping music duo Future Cut, consisting of powerhouse duo Tunde Babalola and Darren Lewis, who have worked with Rihanna, Shakira, FKA Twigs, Dua Lipa, Little Mix and many more. WHY AM I SO SINGLE? creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss also serve as co-producers, alongside Grammy- and Olivier-nominated Joe Beighton.

About Why Am I So Single?

Jo Foster (& Juliet; Just For One Day, West End) and Leesa Tulley (SIX, UK tour; Kin, Theatro Technis) play the leading – and eternally single – besties. They are joined by Noah Thomas (Everything Now, Netflix; Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, West End), who plays the honest friend we all love and need in our lives.

The alternate Oliver and Nancy are Jordan Cambridge-Taylor (Schwartz at 75, Lyric Theatre) and Collette Guitart (Just For One Day, Old Vic). The ensemble cast are Jemima Brown (Critics’ Circle National Dance Award-nominated, Tom Dale Company), Josh Butler (Bronco Billy, Charing Cross Theatre), Natasha Leaver (Hamilton, West End), Ran Marner (Jack and the Beanstalk, Imagine Theatre), Jamel Matthias and Olivia O’Connor in their professional and West End debuts, Joshian Angelo Omaña (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, West End), Natasha Wilde (42 Balloons, The Lowry) and Rhys Wilkinson (Just For One Day, Old Vic).

The swings are Callum Bell (Guys & Dolls, Bridge Theatre), Owen McHugh (Clueless The Musical, Churchill Theatre) and Caitlin Redpath in her West End debut, and Ebony Clarke (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, West End), who is also the Resident Choreographer.

WHY AM I SO SINGLE? features a score of original songs by the dynamic, award-winning writing team of Marlow & Moss. From catchy pop songs that you won’t be able to stop singing, hilarious pastiches of well-known musicals, dazzling disco anthems and orchestral epics, Marlow & Moss’ score will capture audiences’ hearts – and ears – this autumn.

The production is directed by Lucy Moss; with choreography by Ellen Kane (Matilda the Musical, Working Title Films; Dear England, National Theatre/West End); set design by Moi Tran (A Play for the Living in A Time of Extinction, Barbican; Peaky Blinders, Rambert); costume design by Max Johns (Choir Boy, Bristol Old Vic, As You Like It, Shakespeare’s Globe); lighting design by Jai Morjaria (My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) and Accidental Death of an Anarchist, West End); and sound design by Grammy and Tony Award-nominated Paul Gatehouse (The Little Big Things, @SohoPlace; Mandela, Young Vic). The production manager is Phoebe Bath (The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Birmingham Rep; Noises Off, West End and UK tour) with the casting direction from Harry Blumenau and Sarah-Jane Price from Harry Blumenau Casting (Death Note, West End; Derren Brown’s Showman, Apollo Theatre).



