Video: Lindsay Mendez Discusses Friendship With MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Co-Stars

Lindsay Mendez, who was recently nominated for a Tony Award for her performance as Mary Flynn in Merrily We Roll Along. stopped by Good Morning American on Monday to discuss the show, her nomination, and her friendship with co-stars Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe.

"This is my second Tony nomination. The first time I didn't have any children [so] I slept through [the nominations]...This time, I have a 3-year-old and one on the way, so I had been up for hours," she said with a smile.

"We all watched together, and then my daughter had ballet...it was just like another day."

She talked about Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe, who, in addition to starring in the show, had a special role in her recent wedding.

"Jonathan married my husband and I...and then Dan was our ringbearer...The show is about friendship and the three of us, in the past couple of years of making the show, have become like family."

Merrily We Roll Along is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre through July 7, 2024.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.