Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant & More Take First Bows in ALL IN

Last night, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aidy Bryant, Nick Kroll, and Andrew Rannells joined the cast of Broadway’s All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich. See footage from their first curtain call here!



Written by Simon Rich and directed by Alex Timbers, All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, is currently playing on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre featuring a rotating cast through February 16, 2025.

Love is patient. Love is kind. Love is complicated... Simon Rich's new play, All In: Comedy About Love has arrived on Broadway, bringing a series of hilarious stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage and that sort of thing. Directed by Alex Timbers, it is read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week.



What's it all about? Sometimes they play pirates, sometimes they play dogs, and there’s one where they talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. Everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment.