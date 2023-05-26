Video: Leslie Kritzer Plays Carol Burnett in MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Finale; Watch Her Perform 'Shy' From ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

The final episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is now streaming on Prime Video.


The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer made an appearance on the final episode of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, performing "Shy" from Once Upon a Mattress as the legendary Carol Burnett.

"Sometimes the stars align and you get to play your idol [Carol Burnett] on the season finale of [The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel]. What a gift. Love ya Carol. Mom loved you too," Krizter shared in an Instagram post.

Kritzer was recently seen as the Lady of the Lake in the Kennedy Center's production of Monty Python's Spamalot. She originated the role of Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice on Broadway and has also been seen in Something Rotten!, Elf, Legally Blonde, Sondheim on Sondheim, A Catered Affair, and Hairspray.

The complete final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is now streaming on Prime Video. Sutton Foster, Darren Criss, and Alexander Gemignani joined Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, and more for the final episodes.

An awards juggernaut and critical darling, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won 20 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series; six Critics Choice Awards; four Screen Actors Guild Awards; three Golden Globe Awards; and more. The series has become one of the most acclaimed and beloved shows on television and changed the game of the streaming industry.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, and stars Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin HinkleMichael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, SAG Award winner Reid ScottAlfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph.

Watch Kritzer play Carol Burnett here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Listen to her performance on the soundtrack here:




