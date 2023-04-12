Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany & More Discuss GREY HOUSE

Grey House begins performances on Saturday, April 29, 2023, and officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre on Broadway.

Apr. 12, 2023  

The cast of Grey House gathered last week at The Algonquin Hotel in midtown for a special event including a moderated discussion with special guest and friend of the company, Tony and Emmy nominee Jonathan Groff.

Watch below!

The New York premiere of Grey House by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello will star two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf as "Raleigh," Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany as "Max," Emmy Award nominee Paul Sparks as "Henry," Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso as "Marlow," Critics' Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds as "Bernie," Cyndi Coyne as "The Ancient," Colby Kipnes as "Squirrel," Alyssa Emily Marvin as "A1656," and Eamon Patrick O'Connell as "The Boy." The understudies include: Mia Sinclair Jenness, Erin Rosenfeld, Luca Thomas, Emma Safiya Haeri, Winsome Brown, Daniel Reece and Claire Karpen.

Grey House begins performances on Saturday, April 29, 2023, and officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway.






