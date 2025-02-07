Video: Kieran Culkin Talks GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Rehearsals, Oscar Nom on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After more than 10 years, Kieran Culkin is returning to Broadway. The actor, who is nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in A Real Pain, visited The Tonight Show on Thursday to discuss his latest projects. Among them is the new production of Glengarry Glen Ross, which opens at the Palace Theatre in March.

"We're on day four of rehearsal," Culkin said, adding that he feels things are going well. "I've done theater quite a bit. But for the table read for this, I was like 'Oh, this is really good!' [and] I never get that feeling." He recalled watching one moment in the show that he felt was particularly strong: "There's a scene that we did at the table that's just Michael McKean and Bill Burr and already I was like "Put the show up!'"

Also in the interview, he discussed receiving his first Oscar nomination in the same category as his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong. "It's always nice to be in there but it's really nice to be in there with a friend and somebody that's also incredibly talented," he said, praising Strong's performance in The Apprentice. Watch the full interview with the actor now!

The new Broadway production of David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross directed by Tony & Olivier Award-winner Patrick Marber will begin previews on Monday, March 10 ahead of an official opening on Monday, March 31 at The Palace Theatre. The production will play a strictly 12-week limited run.

Culkin will play the role of “Richard Roma”, with Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe Nominee Bob Odenkirk as “Shelley Levene”, making his Broadway debut, Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr as “Dave Moss”, making his Broadway debut, Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber Jr. as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown as “Baylen” and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello as “James Lingk” making his Broadway debut.