Video: Katie Brayben and Christian Borle Perform 'If Only Love' from TAMMY FAYE

Tammy Faye stars Katie Brayben and Christian Borle stopped by Good Morning America on Thursday to perform a number from the show. Before taking the stage to sing "If Only Love," the Broadway stars discussed the show with the hosts.

Brayben, who plays the titular character, calls the role "a great challenge" but says she "loves playing this woman," adding that "she's full of life and energy and love." Borle says it has been exciting to work with Elton John, who wrote the music. "I think that these are some of the greatest songs he has written so it's a thrill." Watch the interview and performance now!

The new musical is currently running on Broadway at the Palace Theatre with Katie Brayben as Tammy Faye Bakker, Christian Borle as Jim Bakker, and Michael Cerveris as Jerry Falwell.

TAMMY FAYE features music by legendary songwriter Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning writer James Graham (Dear England, Ink), choreography by Lynne Page (Ink, Standing at the Sky’s Edge), and direction by Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold(Patriots, Dear England).

It's the 1970s, and for the very first time, satellites are bringing cable television into American homes. As families gather in their living rooms, young preacher Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye hit the airwaves to build a nationwide congregation and put the fun back in faith. But while Tammy dazzles on screen, rivals plot behind the scenes, jealous of her popularity and threatened by her determination to lead with love.