Video: KISS ME, KATE Cast Performs 'Another Op'nin', Another Show' From PBS Proshot

PBS Great Performances recently shared a new clip from the West End proshot of Kiss Me, Kate, starring Tony Winner Stephanie J. Block. In the clip, the cast of "The Taming of the Shrew" prepares for opening night with "Another Op'nin', Another Show." The proshot premiered on PBS on Friday May 30 and is now available to watch on the website.

With lyrics by Cole Porter, Kiss Me, Kate is Broadway musical comedy meets Shakespeare meets Noises Off. Directed by Bartlett Sher and with a company of over 50 including a full-scale orchestra, Kiss Me, Kate features classic songs including Another Op'nin', Another Show, Brush Up Your Shakespeare and Tom, Dick or Harry.

Roundabout Theatre Company's Yellow Face and the Broadway production of Girl from the North Country are also part of the PBS Great Performances lineup this May. Learn more about the broadcasts of David Henry Hwang's play here and the Bob Dylan musical here.

Adrian Dunbar stars as Fred Graham with Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block making her West End debut as Lilli Vanessi joined by Charlie Stemp as Bill Calhoun and Georgina Onuorah as Lois Lane. Nigel Lindsay and Hammed Animashaun will play the Gangsters.

The creative team includes Director Bartlett Sher, Choreographer Anthony Van Laast, Set Designer Michael Yeargan, Costume Designer Catherine Zuber, Lighting Designer Donald Holder, Sound Designer Adam Fisher, and Music Supervisor Stephen Ridley.