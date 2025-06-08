Video: Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado Respond to Tony Win for Best Choreography

Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado took home a Tony Award for 'Best Choreography' for their outstanding work on Buena Vista Social Club. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, they checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reaction!

Delgado was a principal dancer with the Miami City Ballet where she worked for 20 years and is currently a freelance artist living in NYC and a member of the dance faculty at The Juilliard School. Patricia has performed works by George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins, Twyla Tharp, Paul Taylor, Anthony Tudor, Richard Alston, Christopher Wheeldon, Edward Villella and Trey McIntyre as well as classical works such as “Coppelia”, “Giselle” and “Don Quixote”. One of her most memorable roles is Juliet in John Cranko’s “Romeo and Juliet”. Patricia has also been incredibly fortunate to have created feature works with choreographers Alexei Ratmansky, Justin Peck, Liam Scarlett, Pam Tanowitz, Jamar Roberts, Lauren Lovette, John Heginbotham, Andrea Miller and Jodi Melnick among others. She has performed at The Bolshoi, in Moscow, at the Theatre Du Chatelet, in Paris, France, at the Chicago Dancing Festival, at the Vail International Dance Festival, Fall for Dance at City Center, The Joyce Theater and at the Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center among others. Patricia has written several essays for dance publications.

Peck is a director, choreographer, filmmaker, and dancer based in New York City. He is the Resident Choreographer of the New York City Ballet, and only the second person in the institution’s 75-year history to hold this title. He has developed and created over 50 dance and theater works that have been presented on stages around the world, including Lincoln Center, the Palais Garnier, Sydney Opera House, Brooklyn Academy of Music, and Broadway (most recently, directing and choreographing the 2024 Tony Award-winning production of Illinoise). His creations for the dance world have been performed by companies all over the world, including the Paris Opera Ballet, Australian Ballet, Dresden Semperoper Ballet, Hong Kong Ballet, Boston Ballet, Juilliard, National Ballet of Canada, Miami City Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, LA Dance Project, Dutch National Ballet, the School of American Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, and Houston Ballet among many others.