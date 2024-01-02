Video: Josh Gad Reveals How GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Has a Different Finale Guest Every Night

Past guests have included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Groff, and more!

By: Jan. 02, 2024

Gutenbrg! The Musical! features a special on-stage guest every night. Past guests have included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Groff, and more!

Josh Gad took to Instagram to explain how Gutenberg! brings its guest stars into the show each and every night. 

Gad stated, "A lot of people ask if we know beforehand who our @gutenbergbway Producer is going to be beforehand and the answer is yes. We always do a rehearsal before the show. Last night we had the lovely @therealmarilu . This is our incredible SM @rachelsterner walking her through it with @andrewrannells who’s chatting with our brilliant conductor @mrpagoo." 

Watch below!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad)

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power!  Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite after more than ten years in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

The design team for Gutenberg! features Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (costume design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), T.O. Sterrett (music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations), Marco Paguia (music director), Liz Caplan (vocal supervision), C12 Casting (casting director), and Rachel Sterner (production stage manager).




