Video: Jonathan Deans Responds to Tony Win for Best Sound Design of a Musical

Buena Vista Social Club is running on Broadway at the Schoenfeld Theatre.
Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Jonathan Deans took home a Tony Award for 'Best Sound Design of a Musical' for his outstanding work on Buena Vista Social Club. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!
Deans has worked on many musical productions on Broadway, West End and Worldwide, as well as plays and spectacles, such as sixteen productions of Cirque du Soleil. His recent musicals have been The Lonely Few, Redwood, Buena Vista Social Club, Hippest Trip/The Soul Train Musical. His ability to create immersive soundscapes has earned him a reputation as one of the leading sound designers in the entertainment industry. He is known for his attention to detail and ability to seamlessly integrate sound into the production’s overall concept, elevating the music and audience’s experience. www.designingsound.com