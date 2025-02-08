Video: Jeremy Jordan Visits Disney's Frontierland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney Parks is having fun with Jeremy Jordan on their official Instagram page. In the video posted to their account, the Floyd Collins star flings open the doors singing "Santa Fe," thinking he's finally arrived in his Newsies character Jack Kelly's dream city, before being broken the news that he's actually in Frontierland. Watch the video!

"Don’t worry Jeremy Jordan, dreams come true, yes they do, in Frontierland," the Instagram caption states.

Jordan played his final performance as Jay Gatsby in the new Broadway musical The Great Gatsby, on Sunday, January 19, 2025. He will next star on Broadway in FLOYD COLLINS, which will begin previews Thursday, March 27 and open on Monday, April 21 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Jeremy Jordan is best-known for his Tony and Grammy-nominated portrayal of Jack Kelly in Newsies. Additional Broadway credits include Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre World Award), West Side Story, Waitress, American Son, Rock of Ages. Recently, he starred as Seymour in the acclaimed Little Shop of Horrors. TV: “Supergirl,” “Smash,” “Hazbin Hotel,” “Tangled.” Film: Spinning Gold, The Last 5 Years, Joyful Noise, American Son, Newsies. Jeremy's solo concerts and cabaret shows have won raves and awards worldwide, and he’s the lead singer of the band, Age of Madness.