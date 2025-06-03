Video: Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber Talk Viral DEATH BECOMES HER Line

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







It's Tonys week and, in commemoration of the show's 10 nominations, Death Becomes Her stars Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss the hit musical. The duo has collaborated with one another on several projects in the past, including Shrek the Musical and the recent revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company.

"Sieber's always in my contracts," Simard joked on the show. "We've worked together a bunch and we just thoroughly enjoy working with one another. And it makes the chemistry wonderful."

One of their topics of conversation was Simard's "That was rude" line that has gone viral on TikTok. "I woke up one day, and people are saying, 'Jen, do you see that all of these celebrities are doing it?' Madonna did it recently [and so] everyone is doing it with different funny memes." Watch the full interview, where they also discuss learning jiu jitsu while having COVID during their Company run.

With 10 Tony Award nominations, Death Becomes Her is playing through Sunday, April 5, 2026, at the Lunt-Fontanne. It is the most nominated show of the year, also receiving 12 Outer Critics’ Circle Award Nominations, 5 Drama Desk Award Nominations, 4 Drama League Award Nominations, and 2 Chita Rivera Award Nominations.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!