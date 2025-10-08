Video: Jennifer Lopez New Musical Clip from KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Click Here for More on Kiss of the Spider Woman Film

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Lopez shared a new clip from the highly anticipated Kiss of the Spider Woman movie. Check out the snippet, which is taken from the song 'A Visit' featuring Lopez as the title character and her co-star Tonatiuh as Molina. The movie opens in theaters this Friday, October 10.

During her conversation with Fallon, she discussed fulfilling her dream by starring in the movie and her appreciation for the work of Kander and Ebb. Other topics included her performance mishaps while on her Up All Night tour, and Bad Bunny performing for the Super Bowl halftime show.

Bill Condon’s new adaptation is based on the acclaimed 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman by Argentinian writer Manuel Puig and the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical of the same name by the multiple Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally (Master Class, Ragtime) and composer/lyricist team John Kander and Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago). The original musical debuted on Broadway in 1993, going on to win seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Several of the performers also took home awards, including Chita Rivera.

Valentín (Luna/">Diego Luna), a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency. The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Jennifer Lopez). Find out what critics thought of the movie here.

Written for the screen and directed by Bill Condon, this visually stunning and emotionally charged adaptation stars Emmy Award® nominee Luna/">Diego Luna (Andor, Y tu mamá también), Tonatiuh (Carry On, Promised Land), and Emmy®, Grammy® and Golden Globes Award-nominated superstar Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Out of Sight), who also serves as an executive producer alongside Luna. Produced by Barry Josephson, p.g.a., Tom Kirdahy, p.g.a., and Greg Yolen, p.g.a.