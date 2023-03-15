Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Jennifer Holliday Performs 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' From DREAMGIRLS on TAMRON HALL

Tamron Hall airs weekdays through ABC News.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Jennifer Holliday, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning original star of Dreamgirls on Broadway, appeared on Tamron Hall for a special performance of "And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going."

Holliday catapulted to Broadway fame with the lead role as the iconic Effie "Melody" White in the 1981 smash hit Dreamgirls. Holliday immortalized Effie, forever creating a template for delivering gut-wrenching, timeless performances, as evidenced by the Grammy Award she won for the performance of the show-stopping ballad "And I Am Telling You, I'm Not Going" and her Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for the role.

Her second album, Say You Love Me, won her a second Grammy for her rendition of Duke Ellington's classic, "Come Sunday." From 1985 to 1992, she had five Top 10 singles on the R&B and Dance Charts and her star continued to shine brightly with collaborations and appearances with other megastars: Barbra Streisand, Luther Vandross, David Foster, Paul Simon, Michael Jackson, Maurice White and Foreigner, with whom she performed on a special version of "I Want To Know What Love Is."

Moviegoers and music lovers can also hear Ms. Holliday's voice on compilation albums for films such as In The Mood: The Sonny Wisecarver Story (1987), I'm Gonna Get You Sucka (1988), The Five Heartbeats (1991), Amazing Grace (2006) and Why Did I Get Married (2007). She also composed and sang the original songs for the soundtrack to The Rising Place (2001). In 2014, Ms. Holliday released her first album in two decades.

This Song Is You stirred long-time fans and garnered a new generation of enthusiastic listeners landing Ms. Holliday back in the Top 20 R&B charts with rave reviews. Standout television appearances include David E. Kelley's "Ally McBeal," "American Idol," and "So You Think You Can Dance."

In 2016, Ms. Holliday returned to the stage starring alongside Cynthia Erivo in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple as sultry singer Shug Avery. Her other recent theater credits include Sing Mahalia Sing: The Mahalia Jackson Story, Downhearted Blues: The Bessie Smith Story, Harlem Suite (as "Aretha Franklin"), Chicago (as "Mama Morton"), Grease (as "Teen Angel") and Black Nativity (as the "Angel of God").

Watch the new performance here:






Related Stories
Norm Lewis & More to Join New York Pops 40th Birthday Gala Photo
Norm Lewis & More to Join New York Pops 40th Birthday Gala
Emmy, Grammy, SAG, and Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis, and Grammy Award winners Melissa Manchester, Billy Stritch and Dionne Warwick will now join The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, for its 40th Birthday Gala, This One’s For You: The Music of Barry Manilow.
Photos: First Look at Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More in PARADE on Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at Ben Platt, Micaela Diamond & More in PARADE on Broadway
The new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden, opens tomorrow on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Check out a first look at the cast in action!
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Begin Performances on Bway in September Photo
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Begin Performances on Bway in September
The first ever Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along will begin performances on Tuesday, September 19 at the Hudson Theatre for a strictly limited, 18-week engagement.
Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2023 Photo
Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2023
See photos from Broadway Backwards 2023, as performers came together in celebration of LGBTQ+ stories and musical theater.

From This Author - Michael Major


Epiphone Releases Chris Stapleton Frontier Acoustic GuitarEpiphone Releases Chris Stapleton Frontier Acoustic Guitar
March 14, 2023

Epiphone is proud to debut a partnership with acclaimed musician and songwriter, Chris Stapleton, with the new Epiphone Chris Stapleton Frontier. A rare Epiphone acoustic guitar, made in the USA and hand-crafted in the storied Gibson Acoustic factory in Bozeman, Montana by Gibson’s expert acoustic luthiers.
Pieta Brown and JT Bates Team Up For New Pair Of SinglesPieta Brown and JT Bates Team Up For New Pair Of Singles
March 14, 2023

Pieta Brown and drummer and producer JT Bates (Bonny Light Horseman, Big Red Machine, Taylor Swift) have teamed up for a new pair of singles titled “In This World” and “Thing or 2.” The tracks were mixed by Tucker Martine (Madison Cunningham, Calexico, My Morning Jacket) and mastered by Huntley Miller (The Cactus Blossoms, Sylvan Esso, Bon Iver).
Love & Rockets Announce Spring Tour DatesLove & Rockets Announce Spring Tour Dates
March 14, 2023

Forming in 1985 after the first split of their band Bauhaus, Love and Rockets provided a clean slate and an opportunity to plumb the depths of imagination and influences. Named after the underground comic by the Hernandez brothers, the band made seven records over the course of thirteen years.
BMG/BBR Music Group Signs The Frontmen: Richie McDonald, Tim Rushlow and Larry StewartBMG/BBR Music Group Signs The Frontmen: Richie McDonald, Tim Rushlow and Larry Stewart
March 14, 2023

The trio of Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Larry Stewart of Restless Heart boasts a collective arsenal of 30 No. 1 hit songs and over 30 million records sold. The three country vets will release new music this year as well as re-record new versions of their greatest hits.
Breakout Alt-Pop Artist Akini Jing Releases New Single 'Pump Up'Breakout Alt-Pop Artist Akini Jing Releases New Single 'Pump Up'
March 14, 2023

The pulsating, high-energy track continues to display Akini’s unique brand of pop, which led to GQ listing the disrupter among their “Most Exciting Musicians of 2021.”  Boasting elements of electronic, synth-pop, and R&B, “Pump Up,” marks Akini’s first official release of 2023. The new single follows 2022's concept album, Endless Farewell.
share