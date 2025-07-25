Video: Jeff Ross Discusses Bringing His Life Story to Broadway in TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Jeff Ross is gearing up to make his Broadway debut in a new one-man show called “Take A Banana For The Ride." However, the comedian admits that he didn't always see Broadway in the cards.

"I never thought I could [do this] and then when I was a young comic, my Aunt Bess would take me to Broadway shows," he recalled on a recent visit to The View. "She took me to see Jackie Mason do a Broadway show and I thought, 'Well, he doesn't sing or dance either!'"

Ross originally developed the show 30 years ago, but due to intense emotions surrounding the death of his parents, he set it aside. In the years since, and following the death of several friends, the comedian says he has learned how to better grieve. "I think I understand mourning and bouncing back and being resilient a little better. So I looked at the old show and I updated it for my new audience, and it's kind of a dream come true to be able to tell my story on Broadway."

Jeff Ross: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE will open at the Nederlander Theatre this summer. The show will begin previews on Tuesday, August 5, with an Opening Night on Monday, August 18, for an eight-week limited engagement through Sunday, September 29, 2025.

Hot off the success of his Emmy-nominated “GROAT (Greatest Roast of All Time): Tom Brady” for Netflix, Ross offers audiences a strikingly rare insight into his life with Take A Banana For The Ride, a hilarious and cathartic comedic experience about life and human resilience. Named for his beloved grandfather’s practical and loving travel advice, this exhilaratingly intimate one-man show offers a peeled back look into the heart and soul of America’s Roastmaster – but don’t expect to get away un-skewered.

Take A Banana For The Ride will be directed on Broadway by Stephen Kessler (Vegas Vacation, Paul Williams: Still Alive), with creative consultation by Jeff Calhoun (Newsies), and dramaturgy by Seth Barrish (Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool). The show is produced by Eric Nederlander, Robert Nederlander Jr., Marc Cornstein, and Tony Eisenberg, with Showtown Productions serving as Executive Producer.