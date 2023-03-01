Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Sessions
Click Here for More on Broadway Sessions

Video: & JULIET Cast Belts It Out at Broadway Sessions

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned earlier this month with the cast of & Juliet!

Performers included: Ben Jackson Walker, Justin David Sullivan, Joomin Hwang, Daniel J Maldonado, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, Megan Kane, Michael Ivan Carriar, Rachel Webb, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Virgil Gadson, Kate Mina Lin and Veronica Otim. The evening also featured performances by rising stars Alex Donah and Charlie Carrocio.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.com.venuetix.com Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.





Related Stories
Video: Stars from INTO THE WOODS, HADESTOWN & More Celebrate Black History Month at Br Photo
Video: Stars from INTO THE WOODS, HADESTOWN & More Celebrate Black History Month at Broadway Sessions
Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway. In this video, watch a special Black History Month edition!
Video: ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Takes Over Broadway Sessions Photo
Video: ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Takes Over Broadway Sessions
Broadway Sessions is back for 2023! In this video, check out highlights from the cast of Almost Famous, which concluded its Broadway run on January 8, 2023.
VIDEO: Broadway Sessions Celebrates Swings, Understudies & Standbys Photo
VIDEO: Broadway Sessions Celebrates Swings, Understudies & Standbys
Broadway Sessions celebrated the superheroes of Broadway as they were joined by an incredible group of Swings, Understudies & Standbys. The stellar lineup included Holly Ann Butler (Come from Away, Diana), Mateo Lizcano (Dear Evan Hansen), Lindsay Roberts Greene (Phantom of the Opera), Yael 'Ya Ya' Reich (Hadestown), Noah Marlowe The Book Of Mormon) Kathy Voytko (The Music Man) and Rising Stars Reid Burton & Caroline Geringer.
VIDEO: Broadway Sessions Celebrates Black Excellence with 6th Annual Black History Month S Photo
VIDEO: Broadway Sessions Celebrates Black Excellence with 6th Annual Black History Month Show
Broadway Sessions celebrated its 6th Annual Black History Month Show on February 17, co-hosted by Ben Cameron & Imari Hardon, in celebration of Black excellence, impact, influence and legacy on Broadway and beyond.

From This Author - Ben Cameron


Video: & JULIET Cast Belts It Out at Broadway SessionsVideo: & JULIET Cast Belts It Out at Broadway Sessions
March 1, 2023

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway. In this video, watch as the cast of & Juliet takes over!
Video: Stars from INTO THE WOODS, HADESTOWN & More Celebrate Black History Month at Broadway SessionsVideo: Stars from INTO THE WOODS, HADESTOWN & More Celebrate Black History Month at Broadway Sessions
February 13, 2023

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway. In this video, watch a special Black History Month edition!
Video: ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Takes Over Broadway SessionsVideo: ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Takes Over Broadway Sessions
February 7, 2023

Broadway Sessions is back for 2023! In this video, check out highlights from the cast of Almost Famous, which concluded its Broadway run on January 8, 2023.
Video: Ben is a Smooth Criminal with the Choreo from MJVideo: Ben is a Smooth Criminal with the Choreo from MJ
January 29, 2023

In this video of Dance Captain Dance Attack!, Ben gets hit by a smooth criminal as he dances to Christopher Wheeldon's Tony-winning choreography from MJwith the help of Dance Captains Kamille Upshaw and Kali May Grinder. Can you keep up?
Video: Ben is a Sadie, Sadie with the Dance Captains from FUNNY GIRLVideo: Ben is a Sadie, Sadie with the Dance Captains from FUNNY GIRL
January 8, 2023

In this video of Dance Captain Dance Attack!, Ben channels his inner married lady as he dances to Ellenore Scott's choreography from Funny Girl with the help of Dance Captains Colin Bradbury and Mariah Reshea Reives. Can you keep up?
share