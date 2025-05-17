Video: It's a Broadway Wedding at Broadway Sessions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just last month, Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, took a break from regular programming to celebrate a the nuptials of Ben and his new husband, Grant Cartwright. BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the happy couple!

Performers for the special day included friends of Ben and Grant, including: Paige Davis ("Before the Parade Passes By"), Alex Joseph Grayson ("Out There"), Carla Kissane ("I'm In Love"), Colin Cunliffe ("Married"), Eric Stretch ("I Won't Give Up on You"), Gregory Reco ("Being Alive"), Josh Walker and Peter Dagger ("I'll Cover You"), Julia Cleary ("One Perfect Moment"), Kelvin Moon Loh and Anthony Fett ("Sailing"), Kennedy Caughell ("When I Fall In Love"), Lindsay Morgan ("The Origin of Love"), Sherz Aletaha ("The Way You Look Tonight"), Zurin Villanueva ("Love On Top"), and Patrick Page ("Hot To Go").

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.