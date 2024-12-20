Video: Inside SMASH's Broadway Photoshoot With Robyn Hurder, Caroline Bowman & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Smash is getting ready for its big entrance.

Go inside the promotional photoshoot for the upcoming Broadway musical, including Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, John Behlmann, Kristine Nielsen, Caroline Bowman, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Bella Coppola, Casey Garvin, and more!

Members of Broadway press also took part in the photoshoot. Can you spot BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge?

SMASH will begin performances on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, and officially open Thursday, April 10, 2025 at Broadway's Imperial Theatre.

SMASH, inspired by the TV series, is a hilarious behind-the-scenes rollercoaster ride about the making of a Marilyn Monroe musical called Bombshell, with all the iconic songs, kick-ass choreography, and backstage pandemonium that make Broadway the beloved institution it is today.

SMASH will feature a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Some Like It Hot, Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns), who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage.

With a book by two of Broadway's most seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Tony winner Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (On The Town), who choreographed the television series, will reprise his role for the stage adaptation. EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson recently joined the producing team for SMASH. Hudson appeared as a guest star on season 2 of the fan-favorite NBC series that serves as the basis for the musical.

The company will also include Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.