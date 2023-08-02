Video: Ingrid Michaelson Teases THE NOTEBOOK Musical News

Chicago Shakespeare Theater presented the world premiere musical The Notebook in the fall of 2022. 

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Photo 2 Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall
Do Broadway Actors Ever Play Multiple Roles in the Same Show? Photo 3 Do Broadway Actors Ever Play Multiple Roles in the Same Show?
Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway

The Notebook

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson has taken to Instagram to tease an update about the musical adaptation of The Notebook! 

Featuring music and lyrics by Michaelson and book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's This Is Us), the new musical is based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film. Chicago Shakespeare Theater presented the world premiere musical The Notebook in the fall of 2022. 

Watch highlights from the production below!

Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. Broadway directors Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, Motown the Musical) teamed up with choreographer Katie Spelman to stage this deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

Portraying Allie and Noah across their lifetimes were Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, and Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie; John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, and John Beasley as Older Noah. The company also includes Yassmin Alers (Nurse Joanna), Andréa Burns (Nurse Lori / Mother), Jonathan Butler-Duplessis (Father / Son), Dorcas Leung (Georgie), Omar Lopez-Cepero (Lon), Sophie Madorsky (Sarah), and Liam Oh (Fin / Justin). Understudies included Alex Benoit, Mary Ernster, Jerica Exum, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, RhonniRose Mantilla, and Carson Stewart.

The production's music supervisor was Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy. Geoffrey Ko was The Notebook's music director.

The Notebook featured scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and wig and make-up design by Mia Neal. Casting is by The Telsey Office / Patrick Goodwin, CSA, with Chicago casting by Chicago Shakespeare Theater Artistic Associate/Casting Director Bob Mason. Also featured on the creative team are Asmeret Ghebremichael (Associate Director), Anna Ebbesen (Associate Music Director), Emily Madigan (Associate Choreographer), Sasha Smith (Intimacy Director), Matthew Buttrey (Associate Scenic Designer), Annie Le (Associate Costume Designer), Wilburn Bonnell (Associate Lighting Designer), Daniel Lundberg (Associate Sound Designer), Erica Maholmes (Assistant Lighting Designer), and Emily Hayman (Assistant Sound Designer). Victoria Navarro was the Production Stage Manager.
 



RELATED STORIES

1
Reviews: THE NOTEBOOK World Premiere Musical at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Photo
Reviews: THE NOTEBOOK World Premiere Musical at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Chicago Shakespeare Theater is presenting the world premiere of The Notebook, a new musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film. Now playing in a limited engagement through October 16, 2022. Let's see what the critics have to say!

2
VIDEO: First Look at THE NOTEBOOK World Premiere in Chicago Photo
VIDEO: First Look at THE NOTEBOOK World Premiere in Chicago

Chicago Shakespeare Theater is presenting the world premiere musical The Notebook, now extended by popular demand through October 30, 2022. Get a first look at footage from the production here!

3
Photos: First Look at THE NOTEBOOK Musical Photo
Photos: First Look at THE NOTEBOOK Musical

Chicago Shakespeare Theater is presenting the world premiere of The Notebook, a new musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film. Now playing in a limited engagement through October 16, 2022. Get a first look at photos here!

4
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals Of THE NOTEBOOK At Chicago Shakes Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals Of THE NOTEBOOK At Chicago Shakes

Chicago Shakespeare Theater has released rehearsal images from the highly anticipated world premiere of The Notebook, a new musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Casey Cott and Courtney Reed Take First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICALPhotos: Casey Cott and Courtney Reed Take First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
Wake Up With BWW 8/2: Bradley Whitford and Daniel Dae Kim in PETER PAN GOES WRONG, and More!Wake Up With BWW 8/2: Bradley Whitford and Daniel Dae Kim in PETER PAN GOES WRONG, and More!
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3
Photos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of MJPhotos: Get a First Look at the National Tour of MJ

Videos

Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet Video Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever Video
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
ALADDIN

Recommended For You