Video: Ingrid Michaelson Teases THE NOTEBOOK Musical News

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson has taken to Instagram to tease an update about the musical adaptation of The Notebook!

Featuring music and lyrics by Michaelson and book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's This Is Us), the new musical is based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film. Chicago Shakespeare Theater presented the world premiere musical The Notebook in the fall of 2022.

Watch highlights from the production below!

Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. Broadway directors Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, Motown the Musical) teamed up with choreographer Katie Spelman to stage this deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love.

Portraying Allie and Noah across their lifetimes were Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, and Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie; John Cardoza as Younger Noah, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, and John Beasley as Older Noah. The company also includes Yassmin Alers (Nurse Joanna), Andréa Burns (Nurse Lori / Mother), Jonathan Butler-Duplessis (Father / Son), Dorcas Leung (Georgie), Omar Lopez-Cepero (Lon), Sophie Madorsky (Sarah), and Liam Oh (Fin / Justin). Understudies included Alex Benoit, Mary Ernster, Jerica Exum, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, RhonniRose Mantilla, and Carson Stewart.

The production's music supervisor was Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy. Geoffrey Ko was The Notebook's music director.

The Notebook featured scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and wig and make-up design by Mia Neal. Casting is by The Telsey Office / Patrick Goodwin, CSA, with Chicago casting by Chicago Shakespeare Theater Artistic Associate/Casting Director Bob Mason. Also featured on the creative team are Asmeret Ghebremichael (Associate Director), Anna Ebbesen (Associate Music Director), Emily Madigan (Associate Choreographer), Sasha Smith (Intimacy Director), Matthew Buttrey (Associate Scenic Designer), Annie Le (Associate Costume Designer), Wilburn Bonnell (Associate Lighting Designer), Daniel Lundberg (Associate Sound Designer), Erica Maholmes (Assistant Lighting Designer), and Emily Hayman (Assistant Sound Designer). Victoria Navarro was the Production Stage Manager.

