Video: In Rehearsals with the Cast of DEAR EVERYTHING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dear Everything, a musical uprising for the Earth, is hitting the raod, soon making stops in Los Angeles, and Salt Lake City. Dear Everything tells an urgent story driven by galvanizing and emotional pop and folk music, that speaks to the dialectic of our times—adults focused on surviving the now as youth hold a fierce eye on the future. With empathy and outrage it addresses the most pressing issue of our day—the climate crisis.



The U.S. tour is produced by V-Day, the global activist movement to end violence against women, gender expansive people and the Earth, in association with the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University. Dear Everything was born through the collective synergy of Tony Award-winning playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler); the Tony-winning director/Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director of the A.R.T., Diane Paulus; Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter; singer and songwriter Caroline Pennell; songwriter and music producer Eren Cannata; and orchestrator Daniel Crean; with contributions by Tony Award winner, Idina Menzel.

The cast of Dear Everything includes Terence Archie, Brittany Campbell, Luke Ferrari, Crystal Monee Hall, Laurel Harris, Javier Muñoz, Paravi, Michael Williams, Ben Thompson, and YDE.

"Dear Everything is a story that cracks open our hearts and our minds and our consciousness around the most pressing issue we are facing, climate crisis, in a way that uses theatre and music to make people feel alive," explained Paulus. "To make them feel like there is a possible future, and to not give up. The show is designed to energize and catalyze action and participation and communication and community."

Watch in this video as V, Paulus, and more chat about what the show is all about!