Video: Hugh Jackman Talks New Theater Company and Off-Broadway Play on THE VIEW

In addition to his ongoing Radio City Residency, Tony Award-winning performer Hugh Jackman has entered into a new artistic venture with the theater company Together, formed alongside producer Sonia Friedman. The first two plays from the company are currently running, with casts that also include Liev Schreiber, Maggie Siff, and Justice Smith.

"We're sort of the founding actors, and we're doing readings of other new plays," said Jackman on a recent visit to The View. One of the shows, Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, is a two-person play starring Jackman and Ella Beatty.

"It was written just before the pandemic, and it won all these national awards. It's really cool because about half of the play... I speak directly to the audience every night and there are only 390 people. And sometimes, that's the best theater you will ever see," explained Jackman. The theater company aims to provide affordable tickets for theatergoers and releases $35 tickets every day at noon. Watch the full interview with Jackman now, where he also discusses his Radio City residency, appearing in Deadpool and Wolverine, and more.

Jackman kicked off his Radio City Music Hall residency, New York With Love, on January 24, with performances running through October 4. In his first live concert series in five years, Jackman is performing songs from some of his most iconic roles, also including The Boy From Oz and other surprises from his career.

The New York premiere of Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, with Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman, is running through June 18 at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre. Read reviews of the show here.

About Hugh Jackman

2024 brought Jackman a critically and commercially successful film Deadpool & Wolverine smashing box-office records, already cresting $1.3 billion worldwide. Jackman garnered an Academy Award nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.

Jackman’s standout performance also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination. For his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman, Jackman received a GRAMMY for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media. Sales for the soundtrack to the film broke records around the world and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.

Jackman most recently appeared on Broadway in The Music Man. His other Broadway credits include The River; Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway; A Steady Rain; and The Boy From Oz. He appeared in the West End production of Oklahoma! in 1998, as well as Off-Broadway in Carousel in 2002.