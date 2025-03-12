Video: How the LES MISÉRABLES Tour Moves From Venue-to-Venue

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Since Les Misérables' pre-Broadway run at the Kennedy Center in 1986, it has changed the world of musical theater. Now that it has returned to the Opera House, go behind the touring musical with Production Stage Manager Ryan W. Gardner, who explains how the musical continuously loads in and out of each venue on a tight schedule.

In the current tour, Nick Cartell portrays the fugitive Jean Valjean with Nick Rehberger as Inspector Javert. They are joined by Lindsay Heather Pearce as Fantine, Matt Crowle as Thénardier, Victoria Huston-Elem as Madame Thénardier, Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras, Mya Rena Hunter as Éponine, Jake David Smith as Marius and Delaney Guyer as Cosette. Emerson Mae Chan and Greta Schaefer alternate in the role of Little Cosette/Young Éponine. Jackson Parker Gill and Jack Jewkes alternate in the role of Gavroche.

The touring ensemble includes Kyle Adams, Ashley Alexandra, Jeremiah Alsop, David Andino, Daniel Gerard Bittner, Jenna Burns, Ben Cherington, Steve Czarnecki, Arianne DiCerbo, Emily Fink, Nicole Fragala, Audrey Hoffman, Randy Jeter, Danny Martin, Mikako Martin, Eden Mau, Andrew Marks Maughan, Paige McNamara, Ashley Dawn Mortensen, Tim Quartier, Juliette Redden, Matt Rosell, Christopher Robin Sapp, Kaitlyn Sumner, Kyle Timson, David T. Walker, J.T. Wood and Jonathan Young.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.