Video: How Simon Rich Chose the Stories in ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On Thursday, John Mulaney and writer Simon Rich visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss All In: Comedy About Love, the new Broadway show featuring a series of previously written short stories on love.

Rich says "it took a while" to choose which of his stories would work the best on a stage. "We did a bunch of workshops with our brilliant director, Alex Timbers," explained Rich. "The first reading was 4.5 hours, which is too long for a comedy. But we gradually whittled it down to the 90 minutes or so that is best served by great performances."

The show features a rotating cast of numerous theater and comedy names, including Mulaney, Richard Kind, Fred Armisen, and Reneé Elise Goldsberry. During the interview, Mulaney revealed that he agreed to do the show before even reading the completed script. "I read it the first time opening night," he said with a laugh. "It was great."

Also in the interview, Rich discusses his writing process, working with Alex Timbers and Richard Kind on the play, and more. Watch it now!

LOVE IS PATIENT. LOVE IS KIND. LOVE IS COMPLICATED... And so is All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.