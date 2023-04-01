Video: How SHUCKED's Robert Horn Is Making You Laugh About Corn

Corn is having a star moment this season. That's thanks to the comic genius of Tony winner Robert Horn, who brings his latest musical, Shucked, to Broadway this spring.

"This show has been my baby! I've been writing it for twelve years," the book writer told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "The fact that it is finally coming to fruition is a bucket list moment for me."

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Horn is quick to give kudos to the show's ensemble company. "The cast has incredible chemistry as a team. They are having a blast. Everyday is laughter. I think that because the show is so funny, they are having as good a time doing it and creating relationships as a community as the audience is."

Watch below as Richard catches up with Robert Horn at the Rosevale Cocktail Room at CIVILIAN to discuss the musical's Hee-Haw roots, its long journey to Broadway, and so much more!