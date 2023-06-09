Video: How NaTasha Yvette Williams Scatted Her Way to a Tony Nomination

After starring in eight Broadway shows, including almost a dozen seperate runs as Mama Morton in Chicago, NaTasha Yvette Williams finally has a much-deserved Tony nomination. Williams plays speekeasy performer Sweet Sue in the most Tony-nominated show of the season, Some Like It Hot.

"This show has been so special because of the ensemble," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "The cast has been so incredible- we are all rooting for each other and nurturing each other as we go in the room."

Below, watch as NaTasha chats more about how she found out she was a nominee, why this company means so much to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.