Video: How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee

Wendell Pierce is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Wendell Pierce is perhaps best known for some of the iconic roles that he has played on screen, but he keeps coming back to the theatre. Pierce returned to Broadway last fall in Death of a Salesman, his fifth Broadway role, and now he has a Tony nomination as proof of his incredible work. 

"Theatre plays a role of great importance in our society," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "What thoughts are to the individual, theatre is to the community- that we reflect on who we are and decide what our values are. Then we go out and act on those values."

Below, watch as Wendell chats more about what the character meant to him, how he dealt with the weight of the subject matter, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





Richard Ridge

