Video: Highlights from SWEPT AWAY on Broadway

Swept Away officially opened on Broadway last week and we now have your first look at the cast in action. Watch highlights from the show in this video!

From the chart-topping folk-rock band The Avett Brothers comes a tale of shipwreck, salvation and brotherhood set on the high seas. A crew of sailors embark on a whaling expedition, braving the long days with hard work and strong whiskey. But when the ship capsizes, they’re forced to look deep within themselves to help each other survive.

Swept Away features a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreography by Tony Award nominee David Neumann. It stars Tony Award winner John Gallagher Jr., Tony Award nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall.