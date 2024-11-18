Video: Guess the Answers to These 'Broadway Musicals by Song' JEOPARDY! Questions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, one of the popular Jeopardy! categories was "Broadway Musicals by Songs" Several clues were given to the contestants to test their knowledge of Broadway musicals, with song titles as their hints. Among the clues were "Angel of Music" & "All I Ask of You," "All That Jazz" & "Razzle Dazzle" and "Honey, Honey" & "Money, Money, Money" Watch the clip here to see if you answer each clue correctly!

Previously, Jeopardy featured several Broadway-themed categories, including "Stage & Movie Characters," "World Theatre, "Songs In Musicals," "Idina Menzel," "Tony-Winning Musicals, "Broadway is Back," "Broadway Musicals," "Shakespeare's Women," and "Stephen Sondheim."

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 41st season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.