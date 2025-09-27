 tracker
Video: Go Inside the Making of BERNADETTE OF LOURDES

Bernadette of Lourdes hits the big screen on September 28-29, 2025.

By: Sep. 27, 2025
Fathom will soon bring  Bernadette of Lourdes to the big screen, playing September 28 and 29. Get tickets today and learn more about just a handful of iconic French language musicals!

Captured live in France and hailed as the official show of the Year of Jubilee 2025, this musical tells the extraordinary story of Bernadette Soubirous, a fourteen-year-old girl in 19th-century France who faced incredible challenges with courage and resilience, inspiring audiences with a timeless tale of hope, bravery, and determination.

Watch as we bring you a behind the scenes look at the making of the musical in this video!




Videos