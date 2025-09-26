Vive la France! A Guide to Iconic French Musicals

Broadway and the West End may be the global capitals of musical theatre, but some of the best musicals have also come from outside the boundaries of New York City and London. France has produced revolutionary rock operas like Starmania and La Révolution Française to international blockbusters like Les Misérables, Notre-Dame de Paris, and Roméo et Juliette, captivating audiences around the world for decades.

You can catch one such musical, Bernadette of Lourdes, in movie theatres on September 28 and 29. Get tickets today and learn more about just a handful of iconic French language musicals below!

Starmania (1979)

Created by Michel Berger (music) and Luc Plamondon (lyrics), Starmania is often considered one of the first true French rock operas. Its futuristic dystopian setting, songs like Le Blues du businessman, and commentary on fame and media culture made it a phenomenon. The show influenced generations of French pop and musical theatre artists and remains one of the most beloved French musicals. An English-language studio version was also produced in 1992, with lyrics by Tim Rice.

Notre-Dame de Paris (1998)

With music by Richard Cocciante and lyrics by Luc Plamondon, this adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic novel was a groundbreaking mega-musical. Its fusion of pop-rock ballads, iconic choreography, and spectacular staging captivated audiences worldwide, with productions in multiple languages. Songs like "Belle" became cultural staples in France and beyond.

Les Misérables (1980, original French version)

Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s original French production premiered in Paris before being reworked for London and Broadway. While the English adaptation became one of the world’s most famous musicals, the French version marked a turning point in French musical theatre. Its success demonstrated that French creators could make globally impactful musicals.

Roméo et Juliette: de la Haine à l’Amour (2001)

Written by Gérard Presgurvic, this French-language retelling of Shakespeare’s tragedy blends pop, rock, and ballad styles. Its colorful, highly stylized staging and memorable soundtrack found huge success in France, Canada, and Asia. It reinforced France’s reputation for reinventing classic stories in accessible, modern musical forms.

1789: Les Amants de la Bastille (2012)

From Dove Attia and Albert Cohen, this show dramatized the French Revolution through the eyes of young lovers caught in political upheaval. Its mix of spectacle, historical themes, and catchy contemporary songs resonated with audiences, particularly young people. The show reaffirmed the appetite for “pop-rock history musicals” in France.

Mozart, l’opéra rock (2009)

This inventive production reimagined Mozart’s life, fusing classical music with modern pop-rock. The musical’s soundtrack achieved commercial success, and its bold staging drew a new generation into both theatre and Mozart’s music.

Le Roi Soleil (2005)

Produced by Dove Attia, this musical about King Louis XIV mixed historical grandeur with pop spectacle. Its elaborate costumes, dance sequences, and chart-topping songs made it a hit with French audiences..

Don Juan (2003)

Created by Félix Gray and premiering in Canada before conquering French stages, Don Juan retold the timeless story of seduction and downfall. Its flamenco-inspired score and passionate staging set it apart from other French musicals of the time. The production’s international reach cemented it as a modern classic of the Francophone stage.

La Révolution Française (1973)

Written by Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil, this is also regarded as one of the first French rock operas. Debuting years before Les Misérables, it dramatized the French Revolution with a bold new theatrical language. It became a cultural milestone, paving the way for the French mega-musical tradition.

Cléopâtre – La Dernière Reine d’Égypte (2009)

Directed by choreographer Kamel Ouali, this musical explored the legendary queen’s story with a blend of pop, Middle Eastern, and world music influences. Known for its lavish costumes and grand staging, it attracted large audiences in France.

Bernadette of Lourdes (2025)

Captured live in France and hailed as the official show of the Year of Jubilee 2025, this musical tells the extraordinary story of Bernadette Soubirous, a fourteen-year-old girl in 19th-century France who faced incredible challenges with courage and resilience, inspiring audiences with a timeless tale of hope, bravery, and determination.

The musical is now coming to a movie theatre near you, playing September 28 and 29. Get tickets today!