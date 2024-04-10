Video: Go Inside The First Rehearsal Of SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Sarah Brightman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Go inside the first rehearsal for Opera Australia and GWB Entertainment's production of Sunset Boulevard starring Sarah Brightman!

Starring in this newly imagined revival alongside superstar Sarah Brightman, will be critically acclaimed actor and performer Tim Draxl in the role of Joe Gillis.

The role of Max Von Mayerling will be played by stage and screen veteran Robert Grubb, with the role of Betty Schaefer played by emerging leading lady Ashleigh Rubenach. Musical theatre performer Jarrod Draper will play the role of Artie Green and Cecil B. DeMille will be played by established theatre actor Paul Hanlon. The role of Norma Desmond, at select performances, will be played by the remarkable Silvie Paladino.

Based on the Billy Wilder film, the musical version of SUNSET BOULEVARD had its world premiere at London’s Adelphi Theatre on July 12th 1993. The show received its American premiere in December 1993 at the Shubert Theatre in Los Angeles starring Glenn Close as Norma Desmond. The show subsequently opened on Broadway at the Minskoff Theatre in November 1994 with the highest advance ticket sales in Broadway history at the time. The original Broadway production won six Tony Awards of the eleven Tony Awards for which it was nominated including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book.

SUNSET BOULEVARD has Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Book and Lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton, and is based on the Billy Wilder film. This brand-new production will be Directed by Paul Warwick Griffin with Set and Costume Design by Morgan Large. Choreography by Ashley Wallen with Musical Supervision by Kristen Blodgette.