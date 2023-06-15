Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More

The Light in the Piazza runs for seven performances only, June 21 through 25, at New York City Center.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

ENCORES!
Click Here for More on ENCORES!

New York City Center will soon continue the Encores! season with The Light in the Piazza, led by Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles. Encores! The Light in the Piazza runs for seven performances only, June 21 through 25, at New York City Center.

Miles is joined by Shereen Ahmed as Franca Naccarelli, Andréa Burns as Signora Naccarelli, Rodd Cyrus as Giuseppe Naccarelli, James D. Gish as Fabrizio Naccarelli, Ivan Hernandez as Signor Naccarelli, and introducing Anna Zavelson as Clara Johnson. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. Rob Berman, former Encores! Music Director, returns to lead The Encores! Orchestra for the production directed by Chay Yew with choreography by Parker Esse.

Heralded as a new direction for musical theater when it opened on Broadway, The Light in the Piazza follows an American mother and daughter on vacation in 1950s Florence, as they confront painful memories and life-changing opportunities alike. Buoyed by Adam Guettel's Tony-winning score and book by Tony winner Craig Lucas, director Chay Yew and Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles embark on a deeply personal exploration, transmuting the musical's drama of encounter across barriers of language, culture, and ability into something as essential as it is revelatory.

The design team includes: Scenic Designers Clint Ramos & Miguel Urbino, Costume Designer Linda Cho, Lighting Designer David Weiner, Sound Designer Megumi Katayama, Casting by The Telsey Office, Production Stage Manager Cynthia Cahill, Music Coordinator Kimberlee Wertz, Orchestrations by Ted Sperling, Adam Guettel and Bruce Coughlin.

Below, the company rehearses "Statues and Stories" and "The Beauty Is" and checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about the new production!






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Get a Sneak Peek at THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Encores! Orchestra Photo
Video: Get a Sneak Peek at THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Encores! Orchestra

Check out footage from the first day with the Encores! orchestra at The Light in the Piazza!

2
Shereen Ahmed, Andréa Burns, and More Join Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Photo
Shereen Ahmed, Andréa Burns, and More Join Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA

New York City Center has announced additional casting for Encores! The Light in the Piazza. Joining Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles are Shereen Ahmed as Franca Naccarelli, Andréa Burns as Signora Naccarelli, Rodd Cyrus as Giuseppe Naccarelli, James D. Gish as Fabrizio Naccarelli, Ivan Hernandez as Signor Naccarelli, and introducing Anna Zavelson as Clara Johnson.

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: First Look at Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN at New World StagesVideo: First Look at Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN at New World Stages
Video: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anna Uzele & Christopher Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023Video: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anna Uzele & Christopher Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada TheatreVideo: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre
Video: First Look At BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The MunyVideo: First Look At BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny

Videos

Video: Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video Video: Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You