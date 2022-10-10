Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Death Of A Salesman
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of DEATH OF A SALESMAN on Broadway

Death of a Salesman is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

Oct. 10, 2022  

The Hudson Theatre was the place to be last night as stars of stage and screen came out to celebrate opening night of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. This vibrant and timely production is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott.

Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman, and they are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley.

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big night below!



