Video: Go Inside Opening Night of DEATH OF A SALESMAN on Broadway

Click Here for More on Death Of A Salesman

The Hudson Theatre was the place to be last night as stars of stage and screen came out to celebrate opening night of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman. This vibrant and timely production is directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London production alongside Marianne Elliott.

Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman, and they are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley.

BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big night below!