Video: Go Behind the Score of REDWOOD with Composer Kate Diaz

Go behind the music of the high-climbing new musical, Redwood, now playing on Broadway! In the videos below, visit with the show's composer Kate Diaz as she gives her insights into the show's opening number, "Drive" and "Back Then."

Redwood is a new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.

Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.