Video: Go Behind the Scenes at Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Film This Month

Premiering on ALL ARTS November 21, “ALL ARTS Docs: Manhattan Theatre Club, a Home for Artists” offers an unprecedented look at the institution’s history and legacy. 

By: Nov. 01, 2023

“Being a nonprofit theater in New York City is so essential for our sense of community," says Jessica Hecht in a preview for the new film “ALL ARTS Docs: Manhattan Theatre Club, a Home for Artists.” 

Debuting on ALL ARTS on Tuesday, November 21 at 9 p.m., the hour-long “ALL ARTS Docs: Manhattan Theatre Club, a Home for Artists” traces the nonprofit Manhattan Theatre Club‘s storied 50-year history under the leadership of its artistic director Lynne Meadow and executive producer Barry Grove, who together grew the institution from an off-off-Broadway venue into one of America’s most acclaimed and prolific theatrical institutions. The film charts the theater’s growth and the challenges facing the industry at large, revealing how Manhattan Theatre Club has endured as a space for creative experimentation and an artistic home for playwrights, directors, designers and actors.

Together with a treasure trove of archival production footage and photos, the film features never-before-aired interviews exploring how Meadow cultivated generations of artistic talent. Through interviews with stage and screen stars who honed their craft at Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), including David Auburn, Christine Baranski, André De Shields, Laura Linney, John Patrick Shanley, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sam Waterston, the film chronicles the career-making roles, artistic adventures and creative partnerships that have come to define MTC for artists and audiences. 

“We are delighted to shine a light on the impact of Manhattan Theatre Club, an artistic force that has nurtured and elevated generations of talent,” said James King, senior artistic director of ALL ARTS.

Incorporated in 1970, Manhattan Theatre Club named Lynne Meadow its artistic leader in 1972. Meadow brought Barry Grove on board as managing director in 1974. Under their five decades of stewardship, Manhattan Theatre Club evolved from a small off-off-Broadway showcase theater into a multi-venue production and education nonprofit, producing more than 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. Its critically acclaimed productions have won numerous awards, including 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards.   

“Through their stewardship of Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow and Barry Grove have left an indelible mark on the theatrical landscape for decades to come,” said Joe Harrell, executive producer of ALL ARTS. “Their story champions the vital role of nonprofit theaters in allowing artists to take risks, explore innovative ideas and challenge conventions.”

The film features interviews with performers, playwrights, directors and theater insiders, including David Auburn, Christine Baranski, Ben Brantley, John Lee Beatty, André De Shields, Brandon J. Dirden, Edie Falco, Jessica Hecht, David Hodgson, Judith Light, Laura Linney, Santo Loquasto, Joe Mantello, Jerry Mitchell, Mary-Louise Parker, Sarah Jessica Parker, David Hyde PierceRuben Santiago-Hudson, John Patrick Shanley, Daniel Sullivan, Richard Wesley, Sam Waterston and Whitney White.  

Watch the premiere of “ALL ARTS Docs: Manhattan Theatre Club, a Home for Artists” on Tuesday, November 21 at 9 p.m. ET on the free ALL ARTS appsite, and in the New York metro area on the ALL ARTS TV channel (channel lineup).

Created by The WNET Group, ALL ARTS launched in 2019 to reduce barriers to experiencing the arts and build new audiences for cultural organizations. ALL ARTS’ New York Emmy-winning programming is available online nationwide through AllArts.org, the free ALL ARTS app, on all major streaming platforms and @AllArtsTV on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. New York area TV viewers can also watch the 24/7 broadcast channel.






