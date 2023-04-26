Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Highlights from NEW YORK, NEW YORK on Broadway

The cast features Colton Ryan, Anna Uzele and more.

Apr. 26, 2023  

NEW YORK, NEW YORK is currently playing at Broadway's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

Get a first look at footage of the production below!

Produced by Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy, this brand-new musical features music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb, a book written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson, co-written by Sharon Washington, with additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda. New York, New York is directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville") as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward"), Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In The Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway Debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway Debut) as Mateo Diaz, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Madame Veltri. The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Alex Prakken, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright.

It is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself.








