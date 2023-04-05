Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Get a First Look at Immersive GUYS AND DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre

The production stars Daniel Mays, Andrew Richardson, Celinde Schoenmaker, Marisha Wallace, and more.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Guys and Dolls is now playing at the Bridge Theatre! Tickets are initially on sale through to 2 September 2023.

Get a first look at footage of the production below!

Making their Bridge Theatre debuts are Daniel Mays (Nathan Detroit), Andrew Richardson (Sky Masterson), Celinde Schoenmaker (Sarah Brown), Marisha Wallace (Miss Adelaide) and Cedric Neal (Nicely-Nicely Johnson). Also appearing are Jordan Castle (Harry the Horse), Cornelius Clarke (Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (Big Jule), Anthony O'Donnell (Arvide Abernathy), Mark Oxtoby (Benny Southstreet), Ryan Pidgen (Rusty Charlie) and Katy Secombe (General Cartwright). Completing the cast are Simon Anthony, Lydia Bannister, Kathryn Barnes, Callum Bell, Cindy Belliot, Petrelle Dias, Ike Fallon, Leslie Garcia Bowman, George Ioannides, Robbie McMillan, Perry O'Dea, Charlotte Scott, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Isabel Snaas, Sasha Wareham and Dale White in the ensemble.

Nicholas Hytner directs this first musical to be presented at The Bridge - a musical fable of Broadway based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows - with set by Bunny Christie, choreography by Arlene Phillips, costumes by Deborah Andrews and Bunny Christie, associate direction and choreography by James Cousins, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, musical direction by Tom Brady, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and casting by Charlotte Sutton.






Review: GUYS & DOLLS, Bridge Theatre Photo
Review: GUYS & DOLLS, Bridge Theatre
As perfectly realised a revival as one could ever hope to see, full honour paid to both the incomparable source material and the times in which we live now

