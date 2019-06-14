Video: Get A Look Inside BCEFA's BROADWAY BARES: TAKE OFF!

Broadway Bares: Take Off is set for this Sunday, June 16, 2019. Tony Award winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, TV's Pose) and Alex Newell (Once on This Island) are set to soar in the evening's travel-themed performances.

See a promo for the evening and a peek behind the scenes below!

They join the previously announced special guests Stephen DeRosa (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus), Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera), Nathan Lee Graham(Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Zoolander), Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls), two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber (The Prom) and Christian Dante White(My Fair Lady).

They'll perform alongside more than 150 dancers, including cast members from Broadway's Aladdin, Be More Chill, Beetlejuice, The Cher Show, Come From Away, Frozen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, Hadestown, Hamilton, King Kong, The Lion King, My Fair Lady, The Phantom of the Opera, Pretty Woman, The Prom and Wicked.

Combining the sexy wink of classic burlesque with today's favorite pop music, Broadway Bares: Take Off will present titillating, travel-inspired striptease at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom. From a risqué red light district to a tantalizing taming of the bull; from a mega-hot Burning Man to a celebratory return to Stonewall, you're invited on a worldwide romp with sexy dancers as your frisky flight crew, tour guides and cultural attachés.

Broadway Bares: Take Off will be performed at 9:30 pm and midnight. Tickets range from $65 to $3,000. Only a limited amount of tickets remain. Best availability is for the midnight performance. Ticket details are at broadwaycares.org. For other information and merchandise, visit broadwaybares.com. Performers are subject to change.





