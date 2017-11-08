Video Flashback: Public Meets Puppet! KING KONG Greets the Press

Producers Carmen Pavlovic (Global Creatures) and Roy Furman have just announced that King Kong, will open at the Broadway Theatre next fall, on November 8, 2018.

Written by Jack Thorne with a score by Marius de Vries and songs by Eddie Perfect, King Kong is directed by Drew McOnie. King Kong comes alive through an innovative mix of robotics, puppetry and stagecraft.

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress and a maverick filmmaker as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the greatest wonder the world has ever seen.

At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong is a larger-than-life encounter with a legend that's always been too big to contain.

Pioneering creature designer Sonny Tilders developed Kong for the show, bringing together the worlds of animatronics and puppetry that has never been seen on stage before. Tilders was honored with the Helpmann Award, Australia's highest theatrical honor, for Outstanding Theatrical Achievement.

Before the show's Australian premiere, the creative team offered the public a special glimpse into the technological feat of bringing Kong to the stage. As we anticipate the arrival of the legendary beast on Broadway, let's take a look at what's to come, with this preview of the astounding puppet from this exciting new musical.

