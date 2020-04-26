Video Flashback: Happy 50th Birthday, COMPANY! Watch the Original Cast Sing the Title Number

Today marks 50 years since Company first opened on Broadway. The current production of Company is flashing back to the original, with this video of the cast recording the title number for the cast album.

Watch the video below!

Company first opened on Broadway on April 26, 1970, at the Alvin Theatre, and closed on January 1, 1972 after 705 performances and seven previews. The cast included Dean Jones, Donna McKechnie, Susan Browning, George Coe, Pamela Myers, Barbara Barrie, Charles Kimbrough, Merle Louise, Beth Howland, and Elaine Stritch.

The current revival of Company began previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on March 2, 2020. The show was originally set to open March 22, but has been suspended due to the current health crisis. Patti LuPone reprises her role as Joanne, with Katrina Lenk as Bobbie.





