Video: First Look at Steve Carell, William Jackson Harper & More in UNCLE VANYA

The cast also features Alfred Molina, Alison Pill, Anika Noni Rose, and more.
|
The Lincoln Center Theater production of Anton Chekhov’s UNCLE VANYA, with a new version by Heidi Schreck and directed by Lila Neugebauer is currently in previews and will open tomorrow, Wednesday, April 24 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.
Get a first look at footage!
UNCLE VANYA features Steve Carell, William Jackson Harper, Jonathan Hadary, Jayne Houdyshell, Spencer Donovan Jones, Mia Katigbak, Alfred Molina, Alison Pill, and Anika Noni Rose. The production has sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Lap Chi Chu and Elizabeth Harper, and sound by Mikhail Fiksel and Beth Lake. Charles M. Turner III is the stage manager.
Videos