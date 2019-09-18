Video: First Look at Philip Glass' KING LEAR OVERTURE at New York Philharmonic
Phillip Glass' music will be featured in the New York Philharmonic opening program that begins this week. Get a first look below!
Philip Glass wrote the music for the 2019 Broadway production of Shakespeare's King Lear, performed throughout the play by an onstage string quartet. "The King Lear Overture was conceived after the extended time I spent with the play in its Broadway presentation this last year," Philip Glass said. "However, it is musically a completely new version of this subject matter. Were it to become an actual opera, the new thematic material for this new work is actually contained in this Overture.
Watch the video below!
