Video: First Look at Krysta Rodriguez, Nik Alexander & More in CABARET at Barrington Stage Company

Barrington Stage Company is presenting a new production of the legendary Kander & Ebb musical Cabaret, running now through July 8. The musical that has everything; an emotional powerhouse with a diverse ensemble ready to stun you with their performances. Picture a once-grand German deco musical palace, now a symbol of resilience in disrepair, jutting out into the audience.

With a book by Joe Masteroff, John Kander & Fred Ebb's Tony Award-winning musical Cabaret will open the Boyd-Quinson Stage season in new production directed by BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul and choreographed by Katie Spelman.

The production also features music direction by Angela Steiner, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Ken Travis, and wig design by Mary Martin. The Production Stage Manager is Jason Brouillard.



Joining previously announced Cabaret cast members Krysta Rodriguez, Alysha Umphress, and Richard Kline are Nik Alexander (Broadway: Ain't No Mo', Motown the Musical; Hamilton 2nd National Tour) as the Emcee, Dan Amboyer ("Younger," "Uncoupled," "William & Katherine: A Royal Romance") as Cliff Bradshaw, Candy Buckley (Broadway: Roundabout Theater Company's 1998 Cabaret revival, Thoroughly Modern Millie; Shakespeare in the Park: The Taming of the Shrew) as Fraulein Schneider, and Tom Story (Berkshire Theatre Group: Arsenic and Old Lace, Sister Mary Ignatius Explains It All For You and The Actor's Nightmare; Signature Theatre VA: An Act of God) as Ernst Ludwig.

The ensemble cast features Julia Harnett, Kimberly Hudman, Evan Kinnane, Lina Lee, Charles Mayhew Miller, Ryland Marbutt, Fred Odgaard, and Tiffany Topol.