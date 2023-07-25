Video: First Look at 'HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL 4: THE REUNION' Music Video From Final Season of Disney+ Series

The final season of the Disney+ original series from Disney Branded Television series will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Jul. 25, 2023

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES
Disney+ and Walt Disney Records are giving viewers a sneak peek at season four of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” with the music video debut of “High School Reunion,” available today on DisneyMusicVEVO.

The final season of the Disney+ original series from Disney Branded Television series will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 9, on Disney+, with the original soundtrack, “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Soundtrack: The Final Season” from Walt Disney Records released Aug. 10th on all streaming platforms.

A preview of the opening musical number, “High School Reunion,” is a high-energy pop anthem performed by “High School Musical” franchise alumni Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and Kaycee Stroh and features series regulars Sofia Wylie and Matthew Sato. The original song was written by Mitch Allan, Chantry Johnson and Michelle Zarlenga and produced by Mitch Allan and Chantry Johnson, with series choreography by Zach Woodlee

The 28-song original soundtrack showcases a broad range of music, featuring new original songs and music from "High School Musical 3” and across the “High School Musical” franchise.

Created and executive produced by Tim Federle, season four of the Emmy and TCA Award-nominated series will see the Wildcats returning to East High, where they prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” But, in a meta twist, signature to the series, plans are disrupted when Disney announces that the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school. 

The new season stars an ensemble cast of Wildcats including Joshua Bassett ( as Ricky), Sofia Wylie (as Gina), Dara Reneé (as Kourtney), Julia Lester (as Ashlyn), Frankie Rodriguez (as Carlos), Kate Reinders (as Miss Jenn) and Liamani Segura (as Emmy). Also featured are recurring guest stars Kylie Cantrall (as Dani), Matthew Sato (as Mack), Caitlin Reilly (as Quinn) and Vasthy Mompoint (as Krystal) as well as Mark St. Cyr (as Mr. Mazzara), Matt Cornett (as E.J.), Larry Saperstein (as Big Red), Joe Serafini (as Seb), Adrian Lyles (as Jet) and Saylor Bell Curda (as Maddox).

Additionally, “High School Musical” franchise alumni Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their “High School Musical” roles as Chad Danforth, Taylor McKessie, Ryan Evans, Coach Jack Bolton, Ms. Darbus and Martha Cox, respectively. The Wildcats will play featured extras in the movie. 

The first three seasons are currently available on Disney+.

Watch the new music video here:






