Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: First Look at Great Performances' 50 Year Celebration Hosted by Sutton Foster

The concert special premieres Friday, May 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS.

May. 02, 2023  

PBS has shared a preview of Great Performances at 50: Broadway's Best, hosted by two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster. The concert special premieres Friday, May 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/broadwayonpbs and the PBS App

The concert was filmed at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater with a revue of milestone shows and songs from 1973 to 2023.

Performed by a cast of veteran Broadway stars as well as a new generation of up-and-coming talents, the concert celebration is a living testament to why musical theater continues to resonate so powerfully.

Showcasing songs from Stephen Schwartz to Andrew Lloyd Webber, the concert features performances by three-time Tony Award winner Chita Rivera singing "All That Jazz," two-time Tony Award nominee Sara Bareilles singing from her award-winning musical "Waitress," Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams performing from "Kiss of the Spider Woman," and many more.

Additional stars joining the celebration include Shoshana Bean, Raúl Esparza, Ledisi, Norm Lewis, Rob McClure, Patina Miller, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessie Mueller, Mamie Parris, Solea Pfeiffer, Britton Smith, Jessica Vosk and Vanessa Williams. The celebratory concert, recorded on March 23, serves as a testament to how musical theater can resonate so powerfully.

Watch a preview of the concert here.








Related Stories
Get 25% Off Tickets to FAT HAM on Broadway! Photo
Get 25% Off Tickets to FAT HAM on Broadway!
Broadway's new play Fat Ham is now running and we're giving BroadwayWorld readers an exclusive discount! Learn more about how to get discounted tickets to Fat Ham here!
Photos: Inside The 2023 New York Pops Gala Honoring Barry Manilow Photo
Photos: Inside The 2023 New York Pops Gala Honoring Barry Manilow
The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, held its 40th Birthday Gala, This One's For You: The Music of Barry Manilow, honoring the Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning icon, on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. Check out photos here!
Photos/Video: Iconic PHANTOM Chandelier Exits Broadways Majestic Theatre Photo
Photos/Video: Iconic PHANTOM Chandelier Exits Broadway's Majestic Theatre
As part of the load-out of the Broadway production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA – the all-time longest-running show in Broadway history, which recently concluded its record-breaking run after an unprecedented 35+ years – the musical’s legendary Chandelier departed The Majestic Theatre. See photos and video of the chandelier's final exit!
Photos: Inside the Entertainment Fund Gala, Honoring Tyler Perry, Alana Mayo, and More Photo
Photos: Inside the Entertainment Fund Gala, Honoring Tyler Perry, Alana Mayo, and More
Last night, May 1, The Entertainment Community Fund celebrated distinguished philanthropist Glorya Kaufman; Head of Orion Pictures, film executive and producer Alana Mayo; Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer, activist and President of Tom Kirdahy Productions Tom Kirdahy; and actor, director, screenwriter, producer, playwright, author, philanthropist and Founder of Tyler Perry Studios Tyler Perry.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: SOME LIKE IT HOT Performs 'What Are You Thirsty For' on TODAY; Watch their Tony Nominations ReactionVideo: SOME LIKE IT HOT Performs 'What Are You Thirsty For' on TODAY; Watch their Tony Nominations Reaction
May 2, 2023

This morning, J. Harrison Ghee, Natasha Yvette Williams, Christian Borle, and the cast of Some Like It Hot performed 'What Are You Thirsty For?' on the TODAY Show.  The performance happened moments after the cast cast received the news about their 13 Tony Award nominations, the most of any show this season. Watch the video performance now!
Video: First Look at Great Performances' 50 Year Celebration Hosted by Sutton FosterVideo: First Look at Great Performances' 50 Year Celebration Hosted by Sutton Foster
May 2, 2023

PBS has shared a preview of Great Performances at 50: Broadway's Best, hosted by two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster. Watch a first look video from the concert, featuring Sara Bareilles, Chita Rivera, Rob McClure, James Monroe Iglehart, and more.
Parker McCollum Puts on Show-Stopping Performance During Stagecoach 2023 DebutParker McCollum Puts on Show-Stopping Performance During Stagecoach 2023 Debut
May 1, 2023

Parker McCollum, made his Stagecoach debut this weekend, thrilling thousands of fans during a show-stopping performance of some of his biggest hits including the Double-Platinum “Pretty Heart,” Platinum “To Be Loved By You” and his current radio single and Gold certified, “Handle On You,” off his upcoming album, Never Enough (via MCA Nashville).
SPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Celebrates Album With Upcoming ConcertsSPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Celebrates Album With Upcoming Concerts
May 1, 2023

Singer/songwriter and actor (Wendla in The Broadway revival of “Spring Awakening”) Katie Boeck has released her sophomore album Calico. Katie Boeck will perform two album release shows to support Calico: Nashville on May 5 at The Bowery Vault and Los Angeles on May 12 at the Hotel Café.
Bokanté Announces Newest Album 'History' Due Out in JuneBokanté Announces Newest Album 'History' Due Out in June
May 1, 2023

Band members including Snarky Puppy guitarists Chris McQueen and Bob Lanzetti and South Florida raised-lap steel player Roosevelt Collier had previously recorded remotely, absorbing and embellishing the music sent to them in files by co-writers Tirolien and League, who was often elsewhere with other projects.
share