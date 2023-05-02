Video: First Look at Great Performances' 50 Year Celebration Hosted by Sutton Foster

PBS has shared a preview of Great Performances at 50: Broadway's Best, hosted by two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster. The concert special premieres Friday, May 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/broadwayonpbs and the PBS App

The concert was filmed at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater with a revue of milestone shows and songs from 1973 to 2023.

Performed by a cast of veteran Broadway stars as well as a new generation of up-and-coming talents, the concert celebration is a living testament to why musical theater continues to resonate so powerfully.

Showcasing songs from Stephen Schwartz to Andrew Lloyd Webber, the concert features performances by three-time Tony Award winner Chita Rivera singing "All That Jazz," two-time Tony Award nominee Sara Bareilles singing from her award-winning musical "Waitress," Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams performing from "Kiss of the Spider Woman," and many more.

Additional stars joining the celebration include Shoshana Bean, Raúl Esparza, Ledisi, Norm Lewis, Rob McClure, Patina Miller, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessie Mueller, Mamie Parris, Solea Pfeiffer, Britton Smith, Jessica Vosk and Vanessa Williams. The celebratory concert, recorded on March 23, serves as a testament to how musical theater can resonate so powerfully.

Watch a preview of the concert here.



