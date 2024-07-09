Video: First Look At Will Roland & China Brickey in The Guthrie's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at the cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at the Guthrie Theatre in action in this all-new sizzle reel! Little Shop of Horrors has book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken and is directed and choreographed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge. In this musical, an employee at a failing florist shop attempts to build business with a peculiar — and bloodthirsty — exotic plant.

The production is now on stage through Sunday, August 18.

The cast of Little Shop of Horrors includes China Brickey (Guthrie: A Christmas Carol, Murder on the Orient Express) as Audrey, Time Brickey (Guthrie: debut) as Denizen of Skid Row/Puppeteer, David Darrow (Guthrie: The Tempest, Sunday in the Park With George, The Parchman Hour) as Orin/Others/Denizen of Skid Row, Gabrielle Dominique (Guthrie: Guys and Dolls, West Side Story) as Crystal, Robert Dorfman (Guthrie: The Tempest, Frankenstein – Playing With Fire, Indecent) as Mushnik, Erica Durham (Guthrie: debut) as Chiffon, Yvonne Freese (Guthrie: debut) as Denizen of Skid Row/Audrey II Puppeteer/Puppeteer, Kiko Laureano (Guthrie: debut) as Denizen of Skid Row/Puppeteer, Joey Miller (Guthrie: debut) as Denizen of Skid Row/Puppeteer, T. Mychael Rambo (Guthrie: Sunday in the Park With George, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Music Man) as Denizen of Skid Row/Audrey II Live Voice, Will Roland (Guthrie: debut) as Seymour and Vie Boheme (Guthrie: West Side Story, Refugia) as Ronnette.

The creative team includes Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Director/Choreographer), Denise Prosek (Music Director), Lex Liang (Scenic Designer), Sully Ratke (Costume Designer), Allen L. Hughes (Lighting Designer), Matt Kraus (Sound Designer), Chris Lutter (Puppet Designer), Jason Hansen (Associate Music Director), Carla Steen (Resident Dramaturg), Keely Wolter (Vocal Coach), Annie Enneking (Fight Director/Intimacy), Jennifer Liestman (Resident Casting Director), Lori Lundquist (Stage Manager), Jason Clusman (Assistant Stage Manager), Matthew Meeks (Assistant Stage Manager), Wesley Mouri (Assistant Director) and McCorkle Casting, Ltd. (NYC Casting Consultant).

Single and group tickets are now on sale through the Box Office or online at guthrietheater.org. Accessibility services (ASL-interpreted, audio-described, open-captioned and relaxed performances) are also available on select dates.