Video: First Listen to 'St. Who?' From MILLIONS Musical Ahead of Alliance Theatre Premiere

As part of the Alliance's MILLIONS preview event, Behind the Musical, cast members Keenan Barrett and Brad Raymond performed the funny and heartfelt song "St. Who?" where Damian (Barrett) works to convince St. Peter (Raymond) and the other saints that his mother, Maureen, deserves sainthood. MILLIONS runs on the Coca-Cola Stage May 9 - June 15.

eaturing a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom), an original score by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel (Floyd Collins, The Light in the Piazza, Days of Wine and Roses), and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, To Kill a Mockingbird).

The cast of MILLIONS is led by Keenan Barrett as Damian; Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley (Broadway: The Music Man, Oklahoma!) as The Thief; Yair Keydar (Off Broadway: Drag: The Musical) as Anthony; Leigh Ellen Jones (City Springs Theatre Co: Frozen, Fiddler on the Roof) as Maureen; Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles (Broadway: Sweeney Todd, The King and I) as Dorothy; and Steven Pasquale (Broadway: American Son, The Bridges of Madison County) as Ron.