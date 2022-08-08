Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: FUNNY GIRL Star Lea Michele Reads ROSIE REVERE, ENGINEER For The SAG-AFTRA Foundation's STORYLINE ONLINE

Michele will star in Funny Girl on Broadway beginning September 6.

Aug. 8, 2022  
Actress Lea Michele, who will star in Funny Girl on Broadway beginning September 6, recently offered her talents to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Storyline Online for its newest read-aloud of Rosie Revere, Engineer the beloved New York Times bestselling children's book about a young girl pursuing her passion of becoming an engineer.

Written by Andrea Beaty and illustrated by David Roberts, Rosie Revere, Engineer is tale of a girl and her creative innovations and aspirations. Alone in her room at night, Rosie constructs great inventions like hot dog dispensers, helium pants, and python-repelling cheese hats. This book celebrates persistence, as well as the merits that come from making mistakes, and SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance agrees that learning through one's own failures is an invaluable mindset to attain.

"There are so many wonderful life lessons to be learned in Rosie Revere, Engineer, like understanding that failure is an essential part of the process for engineers, inventors, and all human beings. It is only by learning how to face our fears and flop, that we can learn how to fly!" says Vance. "I want to thank Lea Michele for bringing this fantastic story to life for Storyline Online and for delivering the affirmative message that as long as you try, you can never fail."

An educational brand since 2001, Storyline Online now has over 850 million views worldwide, and with over 250 million of those views occurring since March 2020, Storyline Online proved to be an essential online literacy resource for tens of millions of families throughout the pandemic. In addition, Storyline Online remains committed to providing free educational tools and support to teachers in classrooms, as well as parents with school-age children who remain at home.

Michele joins the illustrious cast of Storyline Online readers including Angela Bassett, Kristen Bell, Connie Britton, Terry Crews, Viola Davis, Cynthia Erivo, Jennifer Garner, Allison Janney, John Lithgow, Rami Malek, Marc Maron, Seth Meyers, Chris Pine, Justin Theroux, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Yeoh, and many more who have volunteered their time and talent to promote literacy and inspire a love of reading in hundreds of millions of children worldwide.

To watch Rosie Revere, Engineer and all of the Storyline Online read-alouds, visit storylineonline.net.

